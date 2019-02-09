Nice Next Two Days, Snow Tuesday

The next two days are looking good, weather wise, and then snow moves in Tuesday afternoon.

Sunday starts with sunny skies and cold temperatures in the upper teens. We jump into the mid 30s in the afternoon and thin clouds gradually move in.

We likely wake up to mostly cloudy skies on Monday and then skies quickly clear by late morning. Morning temperatures are in the low 20s and highs are seasonable in the mid 30s.

Our next weather maker moves in Tuesday mid-day. Precipitation will likely start as snow for everyone in our area in the early afternoon.

A warm front slowly lifts and there looks to be a switch to sleet/rain by late in the evening on Tuesday.

There is a chance that there will be plowable snow (2″ or more) on the ground by the evening commute on Tuesday for much of the area.

This system lasts overnight and moves out by early Wednesday morning.

As of now, the white area on the map will likely only see snow and have a better chance to see accumulating snow through most of the event.

The areas in pink will likely start as snow early in the afternoon and will end up seeing a mix by the evening.

Areas in green will start as snow early in the afternoon and will see rain late in the afternoon.