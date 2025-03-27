Crisp and clear, that’s how we start off this Thursday morning as dry air wins out through today. With temps starting near 30 and wind chills close to 20, there is a bit of a chill in the air this morning, but it’ll be a nice recovery this afternoon as highs head up toward 50. Overall, a pretty seasonable day.

The breeze gusts around 20mph this afternoon.



A front slips through tonight with a spot rain/snow shower predawn tomorrow. On the other side of that front, it’ll be dry again tomorrow and seasonably mild with highs in the low to mid 50s.

So close, yet so far away, over the weekend. While temps in the 70s to lower 80s knock on our doorstep, we’ll likely find ourselves of the cold side of a front that gets pinned just to our south. It’ll have a very sharp temperature gradient along it too. Saturday afternoon may be one of those days where it’s around 38 in Fitchburg but 78 in NYC! Along and north of that front, there will be a lot of clouds as well as precip. For us, it’s mostly spotty showers and drizzle Saturday and again on Sunday.



Monday, it’ll still be unsettled, but milder, closer to 60.