It’s another beautiful start this morning with widespread 50s to kick off the day. The cool feel to the air won’t last long as temps head into the 80s this afternoon, but the lower humidity will stick around. It’ll be a shade cooler at the coast with temps there in the upper 70s with localized sea breezes. Bottom line… pretty much great weather for anything you have going on.





Tonight won’t be as cool, but still a decent overnight with temps back into the 60s.



The heat is on tomorrow with highs near 90 for many away from the south coast. Humidity increases too. The heat peaks Friday with mid to upper 90s. We’ll likely end the day with isolated to scattered storms.

The weekend won’t be as hot with temps back into the 80s. High humidity early Saturday am will fade away through the day. One thing to watch for, is how close a wave of low pressure with a batch of showers and storms, gets to southern New England. It could throw some afternoon showers/storms our way, pending the track.