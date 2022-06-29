Hard to find fault with the weather we had yesterday as low humidity and sunshine won out. Today, we’ll pretty much do the same, just add a few degrees. Tomorrow, more of the same, copy and paste today’s forecast into tomorrow’s.

With three gorgeous days in a row, we’ll call it a weather winning streak. The only risk for a passing shower the next couple of days with be tonight, with just a few isolated showers drifting through Southern New England. Both today and tomorrow will be a bit cooler at the coast vs. what inland communities see, but still comfortable at the beach.



Temps surge on Friday with widespread low to mid 90s across the area. While the high head works in Friday, dew points will still run in the 50s during the afternoon, so the humidity won’t be all that high. Where the humidity is higher Friday, it’ll be cooler, 70s to near 80 at the South Coast. Below are temps and dew points of what to expect Friday afternoon.



What about the weekend? As of now, it looks like Saturday is the unsettled days with scattered showers and storms and high humidity. Sunday and Monday still favor drier air and seasonable warm temps with highs well into the 80s.