How about that finish to the weekend! Low humidity and temps near 80 yesterday afternoon combined to offer a top 10 type day across New England, allowing for a pleasant day from the ball fields to the golf course to the pool or at the beach. Fortunately, we have another very comfortable day ahead of us as highs head back into the mid 70s to low 80s. Coolest conditions will be felt at the coast as the wind does turn onshore. With water temps near 70, it’ll be very comfortable at the beach too.





Humidity and temps go up a bit tomorrow as rain chance stays low. Although a few deep inland showers are possible in the afternoon, much of the day will be dry and the beach forecast looks dry again for tomorrow.

Humidity really ramps up late week and as moisture from Tropical Storm Fred moves up the east coast, it’ll provide an opportunity for more scattered showers with embedded downpours Thursday and Friday.