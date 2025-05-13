We chalked up another beauty of a day yesterday as highs ran up well into the 70s for many communities as sunshine won out. Today, it’ll be another very nice day overall, albeit cooler, especially at the coast.



With winds back to the east today, it’ll be chillier at the shore with temps in the mid 50s to low 60s there. Meantime, inland, enough filtered sunshine gets through to warm us up into the low to mid 70s, offering a very pleasant afternoon for those after school sports.

More clouds are in the mix tomorrow with temps in the 70s inland, 60s coast. While a spot afternoon showers is possible inland, many hours turn out to be dry again. A better chance for scattered showers and storms move in tomorrow night and Thursday. It’ll be a bit muggier too with dew points near 60 by Thursday.

It’s warm, well into the 70s, and a bit humid Friday and Saturday with some scattered showers and storms, but neither day is a washout.





Sunday is still mild, 70s, but the dew points are lower, so the humidity drops off. A few instability pop-up showers are possible, but much of the day looks rain-free again.



