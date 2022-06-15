The overall pleasant June continues today with low humidity winning out as high temps run a bit cooler than yesterday. With a breeze turning onshore, afternoon highs top off near 70 along the immediate coast and 75-80 inland. We stay dry through the day, adding another great day to take in a practice round at The Country Club for the U.S. Open.



The forecast looks mostly dry again tomorrow as overnight and early morning showers stay just to our west. I’d expect cloudy to partly sunny skies and low humidity to continue as highs top off in the mid 70s.



Late tomorrow night and early Friday morning a warm front moves through. Scattered showers and storms will accompany that front. On the other side of the front, humidity surges and temps jump up to 85-90 Friday. While early morning showers/storm is possible Friday, we’ll likely dry out mid morning to early afternoon, allowing for breaks of sun to send temps up into the 85-90 range. That heat, high humidity and an incoming cold front, will all combine to trigger some mid to late afternoon scattered storms. We’ll keep an eye on those storms, as they may be locally strong.



The weekend turns cooler, less humid, and breezy with highs in the 70s. While a pop-up passing shower/storm can’t be ruled out Saturday, much of the time will be rain-free.