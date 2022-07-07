Gusty northwest breezes kicked in yesterday, and that was it for the high humidity as dew points lowered through the day, allowing a fantastic finish. That pleasant weather spills into today with a comfortable start and a nice summer afternoon ahead overall. With a mix of sun and clouds today, temps run in the mid 70s to lower 80s, coolest at the coast.





Dew points bump up a bit tomorrow as some muggier air moves in as highs run in the mid 80s. It’ll be a warm pool/beach day and a mainly dry one, just keep an eye to the sky for an isolated shower/storm in the afternoon/evening. Not all towns will see one, and locations that do, still have many more dry hours than wet.



As a cold front slides through tomorrow night, it provide an isolated shower, then much lower humidity heading into the weekend. While we start off with some mid to high level clouds Saturday morning near and south of the Pike, the day is dry and turns brightest in the afternoon. Sunday looks great with low humidity and sunshine. As dew points drop into the 30s and 40s Sunday, it’ll be about as dry as it gets for July. That’ll help set up cool overnights Saturday and Sunday night too with low in the upper 40s in the coolest burbs by early Sunday morning.





Next week is warmer, upper 80s to near 90 early to mid week.