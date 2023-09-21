A bit of a chill in the air this morning as overnight lows tumbled into the mid to upper 40s in the colder towns. Even in Boston, temps dropped well into the 50s, allowing for that Fall feel to the air outside. It’ll be another beautiful day with sunshine and low humidity as temps rebound into the lower 70s.

We’ll be cool again tonight, upper 40s to 50s. Tomorrow, the bounce back to near 70 is there as sunshine fades behind some mid to high level clouds streaming in.

Those clouds thicken up Friday night, and we’ll likely track some wet weather Saturday. The best chance for steady/heavy rain is across Southeast Mass, but even across northern Mass and southern NH, it’s possible that we’ll catch some rain by the afternoon. Heading well north? The best chance to stay dry this region is across the mountains of central and northern New England. Not only will we track wet weather, the northeast breeze picks up Saturday, gusting 30-40mph across the Cape and Islands, giving that nor’easter feel to the air as rain and chilly air win out. Highs hover near 60 Saturday.

It’s possible to catch some breaks in the action Saturday evening/night as patchy drizzle and fog lingers, but steady rain tapers off. We’ll watch the main area of low pressure go from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast Sunday, likely renewing the chance for showers/steady rain at times.