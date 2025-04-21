Weather is looking good for Patriots’ Day, with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

For high temperature, we’ll have 60s inland and 50s along the coast as a sea breeze develops during the afternoon.

If you’re running the marathon, starting temps should be in the 40s and 50s in Hopkington in the morning. Temperatures will peak in the low 60s near Wellesley, but dip back into the 50s in Boston with the ocean air.

Showers arrive late Monday night with a few embedded downpours possible as a storm system moves in.