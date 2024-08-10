Behind Debby’s remnants, a nice pattern is setting up for Southern New England. Cooler and drier air from southern Canada looks to set up over the area, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 80 degrees expected most of the week.

Dew points will range from the upper 50s to low 60s, replacing 70 degree dew points. This is much more comfortable air compared to the tropical humidity we were dealing with.

Sunday’s forecast is expected to be dry with high’s in the 80s. A stray shower/storm is possible in parts of Southern New Hampshire late in the day, but the risk is only 20%.

Odds of rain increase for the entire area going into Monday afternoon as a quick-moving system passes through the area.