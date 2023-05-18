Brrrrr…. no doubt about it, we’re off to a cold start on the Thursday morning with temperatures between 28-32 for many locations. It is late is the season to get this cold, so hopefully the plants/flowers you protected last night made it through without a problem. If you brought some flowers or plants in, you can put them back outside today, as the freezing air will be behind us and not showing up again tonight.

As frost and freezes begin the day for many, so does a lot of sunshine and that sunshine will warm us up quite nicely. Highs top off in the mid 60s with sunny skies winning out. It’s sneaky sunburn weather for sure as the air doesn’t feel that hot, but the UV is high this time of year as it’s all about the sun angle. So sunscreen it up if you’re outside a lot around midday. The wind will be lighter too.

Tomorrow the breeze picks back up, but it’s out of the south, so it’ll be milder too with highs in the 60s and 70s, warmest near and north of the Mass Pike. Sunny to partly cloudy skies prevail.

Rain chances show back up over the weekend. A few spotty showers get going Saturday morning, but they’ll be hit or miss, so the morning is the best time to sneak in a tee time or hit the soccer fields with the kids. Saturday afternoon, steadier rain is possible with locally heavier rain a potential late in the day into the evening. For you Swifties heading to Gillette, plan on packing the rain gear.



A few showers linger into early Sunday, then we dry out with breaks of sunshine and temps pushing back into the 70s.