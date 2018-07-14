Nice Saturday Ahead, A Bit Unsettled Thereafter

Happy Saturday folks!

We’re certainly starting off the weekend on a good note with warm temperatures as well as some sunshine and scattered clouds. However, looming to our northwest is a weak system which will pass through our area later today and tonight, helping to usher in warmer temperatures and a more humid air mass for the area that will stay in place the next several days. As we head through this evening, we’ll see the increased risk for “isolated” showers and thunderstorms developing, though much of the area looks to remain dry. The best chance for showers and storms will be through the overnight and into early Sunday morning along with some heavy downpours. Thereafter, we’ll have an isolated risk Sunday afternoon for more showers and thunderstorms, especially inland and across interior southeast Mass. and Rhode Island. My advice is if you have any outdoor plans Sunday, keep an eye to the sky.

Here’s the weekend forecast in a nutshell. Much of today will be warm and dry with the increasing chance for showers and storms this evening through Sunday AM. Warm and humid Sunday with isolated afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms with the best chance inland.

Humidity levels will be on the rise today but become more noticeable tonight and especially tomorrow. Dew points by early next week will be pushing 70! Thankfully that will be short-lived as we switch air masses once again late Tuesday and Tuesday night behind a cold front.

Heat and humidity arrives early next week with temps pushing 90 both Monday and Tuesday. Cold front arrives late in the day Tuesday bringing the risk for strong thunderstorms through early Tuesday night…timing still needs to be tweaked on that. Pleasant, less humid conditions arrive by the middle of the week.

Have a great Saturday!

David

