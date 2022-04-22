7Weather- Saturday is the pick of the weekend with mild temperatures and bright skies. Sunday is cooler with lots of clouds.

Saturday morning starts chilly in the mid and upper 30s, but we jump into the low 40s by 8AM. There will be sunshine throughout the morning and into the first part of the afternoon. Eventually clouds move in and it looks to be mostly cloudy by sunset.

Highs reach into the low 60s inland, but an onshore wind keeps to coast in the mid and upper 50s. Wind dies down compared to the last several days. There will only be a light breeze around on Saturday.

Sunday is cloudy and cooler. The day starts in the low 40s and then highs only reach into the upper 40s and low 50s. There could be spotty showers around from 11AM-2PM.

Once again, we’re only dealing with a light breeze that could pick up a bit in the afternoon along the coast.

Monday has highs in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. An onshore wind keeps the coast cooler.

Tuesday has a few showers throughout the day, but it is not a washout. The better chance of rain is closer to sunset, with periods of rain overnight and into very early Wednesday morning.

Once we get rid of the wet weather early Wednesday morning skies gradually clear and highs reach into the mid 50s.