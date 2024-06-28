It’s been an amazing Friday so far! And it will continue to stay that way the rest of the day.

Evening temperatures will be in the 60s with overnight lows down to the mid to upper 50s. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight, but we don’t have any worries about rain.

Tomorrow we’ll see sun and clouds. It’ll be a bit warmer in the mid to upper 70s. While there could be an isolated shower in the late/afternoon and early evening, most of the showers hold off until 10 p.m. through midnight.

However, we are much more concerned with storms Sunday afternoon. Right now the timing is between 2-7 p.m., but that may change as we get closer to Sunday. It’ll be very warm in the mid 80s and incredibly humid, both of which can act to strengthen thunderstorms.

The greatest storm threats are heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and large hail. Right now, there doesn’t appear to be a tornado risk, but if that changes we’ll let you know.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk. That means scattered severe storms are in the forecast. Make sure you stay weather aware and have two different ways to get severe weather warnings.

Next week looks quiet. Mostly dry Monday through Friday with maybe just a chance for a spot shower or storm on the Fourth of July.