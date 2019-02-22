Nice Saturday, Soggy Sunday

Saturday has bright skies through most of the day with temperatures in the low 40s. Sunday is soggy with a brief wintry mix in the morning.

Monday will be very windy with highs in the 40s.

Saturday has mostly sunny skies through most of the afternoon. A system begins to move in late Saturday, bringing in clouds by the evening.

There could be a brief mix of sleet and freezing rain in northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire between 4-8 AM Sunday.

After that, the precipitation turns to all rain and will be on and off through the rest of the day.

Most spots pick up 0.5″-1′ of rain from this system. It will become breezy as the rain moves out Sunday night, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and windy. We are forecasting potentially damaging wind gusts between 50-55 mph.