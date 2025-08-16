It’s a nice start to our weekend! Temperatures are making their way through the 70s as of this writing. High temperatures today reach the mid/upper 80s inland. An onshore breeze should keep temperatures in the upper 70s/near 80 on the coast. We’ll see mostly sunshine and the humidity will be manageable.

There’s a chance for a shower/storm mainly for western Mass later today. Isolated storm chances make their way into parts of Worcester County this evening.

The storm chance returns tomorrow with the passage of a cold front. There’s an isolated chance for a shower/storm tomorrow afternoon. A better chance arrives closer to sunset and thereafter. Storms could produce strong wind.

Behind that front, it’s REALLY nice next week! High temperatures will be the 70s with comfortable fall-like mornings.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black