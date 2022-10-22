A nice Saturday is on tap for us, with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight a coastal low will start moving in, with clouds arriving first overnight, then some rain to follow on Sunday.

Sunday morning most of the area will be dry but rain will start developing mid day along the South Shore, Cape, and Islands, before pushing northward into southern New Hampshire late afternoon.

Rainfall amounts could reach 1.5″ in spots while most of the area can expect about 0.5″ by Tuesday morning.