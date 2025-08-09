It’s another nice summer day for us! Temperatures started off cool with some towns dipping into the upper 40s. We’ve gained some ground with our temperatures already this morning. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s again inland. The coast will have an onshore breeze and temperatures in the upper 70s/near 80. We get to keep a lot of sunshine and the low humidity!

Air quality is good today. The UV index is running high.

It’s a nice day to be at the beaches or on the water! The tide is rising as of this writing. Next high tide is around noon, so we’ll gain more beach space through the afternoon.

The heat returns tomorrow! Towns inland reach 90. The hot temperatures are with us through most of next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black