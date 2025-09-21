It was chilly again this morning! Some towns dropped into the 30s. We still have dry air in place, and highs will be pleasant again. I have high temperatures similar to where we were at yesterday in the upper 60s/low 70s. It’s a mainly clear morning. We’ll see more high clouds today creating a filtered look to our sky. The high clouds will help create a lovely sunset this evening at 6:43 pm.

No weather worries for the Patriots game today!

It will be another chilly morning tomorrow with temperatures dipping near 40/low 40s inland. There will be a lot of sunshine and a light breeze out of the southwest. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Tuesday brings changes. It will be warmer and feel muggy. It’s also the start of an unsettled pattern that could take us through the rest of the work week and possibly into next weekend.

-MB