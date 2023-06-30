The holiday weekend is off to a fantastic start! We’ll have a beautiful summer day today with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. The blue sky between the clouds might be more of a filtered blue with some very high level wildfire smoke but other than muting our blue skies it really won’t have an impact for us today. There’s also the chance (incredibly small chance) of an isolated shower. It’s much like yesterday when most of us had no idea that one or two showers popped up. If you got underneath one, it was just a very quick light shower and you were able to carry on with your day. That’s the chance that’s back today.

The forecast will get a little more unsettled as the holiday weekend rolls on. Even though the rain chances will go up, the temperatures won’t fluctuate much. So the good news is we will have warm air all the way through the 4th. There’s a small spot shower chance both Friday and Saturday, a 10% chance each day. Sunday will start off dry, then showers and storms move in for the afternoon and evening. The scattered showers will be with us through Monday — that’s probably the wettest day of the holiday weekend. Then just a few lingering storms for the 4th itself on Tuesday.

Saturday we’re back to the 80s with a partly cloudy sky and a tiny shower chance.

Sunday is still mild but also cloudier with those showers and storms arriving for the afternoon. If you have Sunday morning plans they’re looking alright!

While we’re warm this holiday weekend, there’s no real heat taking us through it. Temperatures will hold in the 80s every day. But as we come out of the holiday weekend we’ll heat things up a bit. While many inland spots have already hit 90° this year, Boston has not. Typically, Boston sees that around June 1st so this is about a month behind schedule, which may not be a surprise with how cloudy and overall cool the month of June as been.

So what’s the latest date that Boston has seen its first 90°? It’s in the month of July. Before you read the list I want to point out that I didn’t include any dates from before temperature records moved to Logan Airport. Before 1936 the data was recorded near the Common. As far as the latest first 90° at Logan, we’ll make the top 10 list. There’s no 90s between now and July 5th — which is how long it took in 2019 (I purposely skipped 6th since 7th was just a few years ago). But it does look like we’ll heat things up after the holiday weekend… stay tuned!