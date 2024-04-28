For the rest of your Sunday evening, we’ll be dodging a few light isolated showers. We have that risk until about 10-11 p.m. After that, we’ll eventually become partly cloudy. However, overnight lows will be pretty mild anywhere from the low to upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful and warm day. While most will top off in the low to mid 70s, if you’re on the coast, your highs will be in the 60s due to a northeasterly wind. Regardless, everyone is looking at a gorgeous day. You’ll notice both cloudy periods and times of partly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Most of the day will be dry, but chances for rain begin Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday will be dry and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

More chances for rain come Friday and through next weekend.