Storms that moved through late yesterday evening and overnight and now out over the ocean and that’s setting up a nice stretch of weather the next few days. We’ll start that nice stretch of weather today, and if you have a long weekend, you picked a good day to have off! It is a little on the sticky side this morning but dew points and humidity will fall through the day and this afternoon looks very comfortable!

Not only will the humidity fall off this afternoon to very comfortable levels, but we’ll have mild temperatures and a lot of sunshine. It really is a close-to-perfect summer day.

With lower humidity, we’ll cool off this evening. Not that it’s a cold evening by any stretch, but when there isn’t humidity to help keep numbers up at night, we’ll cool off pretty efficiently with clear skies and wind that settles down.

All things considered, the weekend forecast looks great too. I can’t say it’s 100% dry for everyone but rain and storm chances will stay very low. Saturday is a mostly sunny, mostly dry day with a small (20%) chance of a storm pushing through our inland spots Saturday evening. Most of the activity moving out of New York will struggle to push east and fizzle out on the way until the overnight hours. The biggest storm chance this weekend will be overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Sunday a few storms will linger behind, mainly in the morning, but a rogue afternoon shower is possible. It’s still only a 30% chance on Sunday, but the humidity will skyrocket back to near tropical levels for the second half of your weekend.