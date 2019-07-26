Nice Summer Weekend Ahead

It’s another comfortable start this morning with temperatures kicking off the day in the 50s and low 60s outside Boston and near 70 in the city. Temps this afternoon rebound to near 80 at the coast to near 85 inland. Just like yesterday, 95% of us stay dry, however, there will likely be a couple small, brief showers that pop up for a few towns. Overall beach weather cooperates through the weekend, with temps there near 80 today and tomorrow and well into the 80s Sunday.

Humidity goes up early next week as temps hit 90. Rain chances are few are far between through Tuesday as just once in a while, we’ll track a pop up shower/storm. By Wednesday and Thursday, a cold front slowly settles in around here and will likely provide a better chance for widespread showers and storms with locally heavy rain.