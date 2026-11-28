Happy Saturday! It’s been a decent day. Some isolated drizzle, clouds, cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s…but I’ve got good news! Sunday looks nicer before our next round of soaking rain rolls in for Monday morning.

First, evening temperatures will hover in the 40s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Skies will clear as the night progresses.

Sunday will be bright most of the day, with clouds rolling in during the last few daylight hours. Highs will still be on the mild side, reaching the low to mid 50s. The best part will be the lack of strong winds.

Rain rolls in early Monday morning, and it will be completely widespread during the morning commute. The first, widespread batch will be done by 11 a.m./noon, then we’ll just see a few isolated showers for a couple of hours before we completely dry out.

I’d skip the umbrella and go with the full rain gear as winds will gust to 30-40 mph Monday morning and Monday afternoon. It’ll still be breezy into the evening hours.

Talking temperatures, Monday morning we’ll start in the 30s and 40s with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. However, temperatures drop Monday night as skies clear out. Tuesday morning will start in the 20s and 30s with much cooler highs in the low to mid 40s under sunny skies. Wednesday’s temperatures look similar with partly sunny skies.

Thursday morning will be just as cold in the 20s and 30s but we warm to the mid 50s with a sun/cloud mix. Friday morning won’t be as bad in the 30s and 40s. Skies will become more cloudy as the day goes on with highs in the upper 50s. We’re tracking our next chance for rain Friday night into Saturday. Stay tuned!