Welcome to our better day of the weekend! We’re starting it out bright, and it’ll stay dry. Temperatures are starting off chilly, but then we’ll rebound to near-average highs in the mid/upper 50s. We will see mid and high clouds moving up from the south and increasing through the day. We’ll have a filtered sunshine look. The westerly wind is also going to pick up through the day. Gusts will be 20-25 mph at times, so you’ll notice it whipping around!

Once again tonight, temperatures are going to drop with mainly clear conditions, light wind and a dry airmass. There’s a Frost Advisory for Norfolk and Plymouth Counties as well as Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.

We’ll watch for the frost/freeze potential again Tuesday and Thursday mornings. It’s a mainly dry week ahead with breezy days. There’s a chance for scattered showers Wednesday and again next weekend.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black