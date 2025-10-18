Get ready for another picture-perfect fall Sunday in Massachusetts! However, this comes before a couple different waves of rain ahead this week.

Sunday morning will start chilly in the low 40s. However, with partly sunny skies, afternoon highs will warm all the way into the upper 60s and low 70s. The wind won’t be too bad, either.

Monday is when things go downhill. Right off the bat Monday morning we’ll have rain around, and that’s included in the morning commute, too. The rain will be heavy so I’d expect some delays driving into work. While the worst of the rain will end in the early afternoon, there may be more isolated and light showers the rest of the day. Otherwise, morning lows will be in the low 50s with highs into the mid to upper 60s. It’ll be windy, so use a raincoat.

There may be a lingering isolated shower very early Tuesday morning but most of Tuesday will be dry and partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 60s after morning lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday late night there could be another isolated shower but most of the next round of rain holds off until Wednesday.

Wednesday morning lows will hit the upper 40s with highs in the mid 60s. It’ll be breezy and again we’re tracking showers throughout the day.

We dry back out Thursday. We’ll have a sun/cloud mix with highs near 60. Friday: partly sunny and in the upper 50s. We’ve got another chance for rain next weekend.

Stay tuned!