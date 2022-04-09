7Weather- We saw scattered storms this afternoon that dropped small hail for many locations across the area. Those storms have moved out and we’re left with a few sprinkles this evening.

Sunday morning likely has extra clouds around and it is chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s. It looks like we’ll see some clearing mid-morning and into lunch time. Temperatures will be near 50º at noon.

We will be in and out of clouds in the afternoon with a spot shower possible after 2PM. Highs reach into the mid 50s and it will be breezy at times.

Monday morning has temperatures in the mid and upper 30s and skies are bright. There might be a few clouds here and there in the afternoon, but it’s overall a really nice day with highs in the low 60s.

A warm front lifts through the region very early Tuesday morning. This front could produce a few, light showers in the morning. Skies gradually clear into the afternoon and it is warmer into the mid and upper 60s.

Wednesday has lots of clouds, a spot shower, and highs in the low 60s. Thursday looks to have two rounds of rain. As of now it looks like the first round moves in before sunrise and moves out by mid-morning. The second arrives around sunset.

As of now Friday is looking mainly dry and breezy, but there could be a system that bring rain to the region.