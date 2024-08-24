After a fantastic Saturday across Southern New England, more nice weather is on the way Sunday as high pressure remains in control.

Although Sunday will feature a bit more clouds than Saturday, it is still expected to be dry with only a 10% chance for a shower after 4pm.

Showers and storms return Monday as a frontal system moves into New England. A severe storm or two is a possibility with this system, with the severe threats being strong wind gusts and hail.

Despite the storms, humidity sticks around for most of the week with dew points in the 60s.