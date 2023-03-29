A frosty start greets us this Wednesday morning, but the overall day turns out nice as temps bounce up quickly and more sunshine than cloud cover wins out. Winds are light too, which will allow for local sea breezes to keep it cooler at the coast. Highs range from the mid to upper 40s at the coast to low to mid 50s inland.

Tonight, a cold front blasts through with scattered snow showers and squalls between midnight and 4am. Squalls that are heavier across the interior may throw down a few slick spots, especially in the higher terrain, as temps will crash back below the freezing mark. Any rain/snow shower near the coast predawn tomorrow morning is off the coast by 5am as a cold wind takes over. Temps tomorrow morning run in the mid to upper 20s, but with a wind gusting 25-30mph, it’ll feel like the teens to lower 20s.

Not exactly what we like to envision for baseball weather, but we’ll play the hand we’re dealt. At least it’ll be dry with some sunshine as temps slowly warm-up to near 40 in the afternoon. Plan on a gusty wind through the day, a first pitch forecast of 42 and wind chill of 32 at Fenway tomorrow. Go Sox! That breeze will gust to 30mph from left to right field.

Milder air moves in Saturday, but it’ll be windy and wet at times with highs near 60. Sunday is the brighter of the two weekend days as heads slide back to 50 with a busy breeze, but also with some sunshine.





