Hope you all got to enjoy that extra hour of sleep as Daylight Saving Time came to an end overnight. Today, will be another great day to get outside with mild afternoon temperatures. Cooler air works in overnight and is with us tomorrow.

A cold front has been to our north and provided us with cloud cover this weekend. It will work across our region today. We stay dry but get some more clouds as it slides through and a shift in our wind direction by later today.

We won’t feel the cooler air until tomorrow morning. It’ll be a chilly start in MetroWest. Along the coast there will be a slight breeze and temperatures should stay closer to 40°.

Tomorrow temperatures will be close to 50°/low 50s. More mild Tuesday with some morning showers. Then temperatures drop Wednesday and Thursday into the upper 40s. Scattered showers Thursday.

The most noteable changes this weekend – the difference in our sunrise and sunset times. This evening, sunset is at 4:33 pm. Our earliest sunset time is 4:11 pm from December 6-11th!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black