The weather winning streak rolls on with sunshine and low humidity kicking off the day. Temps head into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s this afternoon as a southwest wind kicks in, gusting 20-30mph. With that direction, the south coast will be cooler, with temps near 70 across the Cape and Buzzards Bay.



Showers start to roll in tonight with localized downpours in embedded thunderstorms by tomorrow morning. In fact, wet weather tomorrow morning will slow down the morning commute when rain is locally heavy. Widespread showers and storms taper to just an isolated shower by midday and we’re mainly dry in the mid afternoon into Wednesday night.





Thursday morning, we’ll renew the chance of rain as an area of low pressure moves in. Localized downpours and thunderstorms are once again possible through the morning commute into midday. The afternoon and evening once again dry out, yielding to a beautiful day expected Friday.



Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, another chance for rain moves. All and all, the rain opportunities this week are beneficial as a good chunk of eastern Mass is in a moderate drought.