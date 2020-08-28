Nice Today, Stormy Saturday

Patchy low clouds and fog break today for some sunshine as high temperatures run close to 80 degrees this afternoon. It’ll be a bit cooler at the coast, warmer inland under a mix of sun and clouds.

While humidity drops off today, it surges in tonight and tomorrow as dew points jump into the 70s. That tropical humidity, in part thanks to some moisture from what’s left of Laura, will enhance the shower and storm opportunity around here tomorrow.

Showers and storms move in early and are in and out through the evening. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, but the main risk from these storms is locally heavy rain. The second half of the weekend looks great, low humidity mid to upper 70s and returning sun Sunday.