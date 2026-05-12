After a few patches of early morning clouds and an early spritz of sprinkles for some, much of today turns out to be dry. Highs recover into the low 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. At the immediate coast, a localized sea breeze knocks temps back into the 50s.

It’ll be cool and quiet tonight with lows in the 40s as clouds increase late.



A mostly cloudy Wednesday prevails tomorrow with the chance for a few mid to late morning showers. The afternoon looks mainly dry with temps in the lower 60s.

Thursday, the rain is initially limited with a mainly dry and mild morning commute. As the day wears on, the coverage of showers increases with widespread rain likely by the evening commute. Rain will be widespread Thursday night with embedded downpours in the mix.

Showers, clouds and cool air lingers Friday before the pattern breaks over the weekend.



The pattern change into the weekend features both drier air as well as milder air.





