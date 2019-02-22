Nice Today, Weekend a 50/50 Split

Patches of clouds overnight last night helped hold temperatures up a bit as lows struggled to get back toward the freezing mark early this morning. For the towns that did hit freezing, there are some areas of refreeze on the driveways and sidewalks, so watch the first steps out the door this morning. Overall though, roads are in good shape and the morning commute weather-wise is much quieter than what we saw yesterday. Today is a good looking day overall with mostly sunny skies prevailing this afternoon as temperatures top off in the low to mid 40s.

I could almost copy and paste today’s forecast into tomorrow’s forecast. We’ll start off colder tomorrow morning, but with a good deal of sun, the theme remains the same… low 40s, light winds and more sunshine. A great day to hit the local ski slopes with the kids!

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend as the next storm rolls in here Saturday night. We’ll catch a brief mix of snow and ice, especially northwest of Boston overnight Saturday before a mainly rain event takes over. The storm won’t start until after midnight, so dinner and a movie plans for date night Saturday should work out just fine. Sunday however, have that umbrella handy through the day as steady early morning rain tapers to drizzle and scattered showers for the remainder of the day. Highs will vary across the region from the upper 30s in Southern New Hampshire to the low 50s along the south coast. We’ll pick up 0.50 to 1.00″ of rain. That rain, combined with snow melt will allow for some big puddles on Sunday.

Next week looks cool. Not record breaking, but much of next week runs 5 to 15 degrees colder that average across New England.

Have a good weekend.

https://twitter.com/clamberton7