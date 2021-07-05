After an unseasonably cool holiday weekend (we can’t forget about that record-breaking cold high temperature Saturday), we finally see improvement in that forecast for the day today with highs stretching into the upper 70s. It’s still a few degrees below normal, but at least we’re closer than yesterday and Saturday.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with lows into the 60s and a bit muggy as dewpoints will be on the rise.

Speaking of muggy, it will be humid Tuesday and Wednesday coupled up with highs into the 90s. This heat and humidity teaming up and returning for two days this week, making for heat index values into the mid to upper 90s.

We will have to be weather aware Tuesday evening (from 5PM to 8PM) when a line of strong to severe storms is expected to move in.

The timing is 5PM for central MA, between 7 – 8PM for MetroWest and Boston and around 8PM for southeastern MA where the storms are expected to start to weaken and fall apart around sunset. The main concern will be for damaging gusts and the highest threat for strong to severe storms are for areas north and west of 95.

Wednesday also has a chance for an isolated thunderstorm, but not quite as strong as Tuesday’s thunderstorm threat.

Later this week, we will continue to keep an eye on the track of Tropical Storm Elsa. Currently, the storm is just south of central Cuba and will move north towards the Florida Keys and the Gulf Coast of Florida through Tuesday before climbing towards the Carolinas through Thursday. There is still plenty of uncertainty associated with the track of Elsa Thursday and Friday, and we could even see some tropical downpours associated with the remnants of Elsa as it passes south of southern New England. With any ocean storm that nears the New England waters, rough surf, rip currents and high waves will be something that we will also watch for later this week and into the weekend.

Next weekend, we’re back in the 80s, a little bit warmer than last weekend.