It was a beautiful afternoon once the clouds parted and that sunshine allowed temperatures to gradually warm-up into the 70s.

This evening, it will be pleasant under mostly clear skies with temperatures sliding into the upper 60s by sunset.

Tonight, temperatures slip into the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow starts off dry, then an approaching low pressure will bring the chance for showers and embedded thunder Thursday evening.

A few downpours possible into Thursday night with some lingering showers into early Friday morning.

The showers should be out of here Friday mid-morning, then it’s smooth-sailing with nice weather Friday through Saturday.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend under mostly sunny skies and a bit of a fall feel to the day with low humidity and highs into the low to mid 70s — great for yardwork, hiking, or going for a run.

Sunday brings a chance for showers later in the afternoon and early evening, which is the first day of August!

Speaking of rainfall, for the month of July, Boston is currently in 2nd place for wettest July, while Worcester continues to add to it’s record-breaking wettest July.

Next week, highs remain in the upper 70s with a spot shower chance Tuesday and early Wednesday.