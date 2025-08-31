It will be another dry and comfortable day with a lot of sunshine! After our cool morning, highs will rebound into the mid/upper 70s. A light northwest breeze will veer north/northeasterly keeping temperatures cooler on the coast in the low 70s.

It’s another great day at the beaches or on the boat!

It will be cool again overnight. Tomorrow temperatures will run similar today. The change though will be in cloud cover. We’ll see more high clouds making for more filtered sunshine.

There won’t be too much day-to-day change this week. We’ll have cool mornings that lead to fairly seasonable afternoon highs. Wednesday will be our warmest day near 80. Temperatures this week will run a few degrees cooler at the coast with an onshore breeze.

Rain and the chance for storms stay away until Friday.

We turn the page to September tomorrow and into Meteorological Fall. We’re also nearing the historical peak of tropical activity during hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave that’s moving off the coast of Africa. Environmental conditions will allow for slow development of the system this week. The next named storm of the season would be Gabrielle.

Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!

-MB