Nice Weather Ending

Well we timed out the weather perfectly for the parade and trick or treating today. If you were up early today, it was sunny and COLD. Most of us away from downtown saw overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. As temperatures warmed, clouds increased this afternoon and those clouds are ahead of rain showers on the way to end the work week. For Thursday there will be a few isolated showers, but it’ll be far from a washout. Rain will stay light and there will be plenty of dry time during the day.

The more widespread and heavier rain arrives on Friday. Not only will the rain take up most of the day, but it’ll be heavy at times with some downpours possible. It’s all part of a slow moving system what will even spread showers into Saturday morning. As it passes, it will clear out the skies late Saturday, but temperatures will be falling. So Saturday will feature highs in the morning and falling temperatures through the afternoon.

Of course, tomorrow also marks the first day of November and while we would expect average temperatures to cool during the month, what will probably be the most shocking is the sunset. Starting off the month it will be setting at 5:37pm with a 4:12 sunset by the 30th. Of course this is in part thanks to Daylight Saving Time, so don’t forget to turn your clock back an hour this weekend.