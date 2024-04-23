The start of this week has been beautiful so far. Skies have been bright, and high temperatures have been on the mild side. For the rest of today, it’ll be breezy at times but it’ll stay clear. That will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.

Tomorrow, expect scattered showers during the morning commute. This is when the rain will be the most widespread.

In the afternoon, the rain will slowly become more and more isolated. Highs will still be seasonable in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will again be breezy at times.

You should still be able to avoid rain for the Celtics game Wednesday evening — at the very most, an isolated shower beforehand.

The good news? The wet weather doesn’t last.

Thursday will be bright and breezy. Highs will be in the 50s. Friday will be a very similar day. We’re tracking a nice weekend ahead.