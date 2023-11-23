Happy Thanksgiving! Whether you’re participating in a Turkey Trot, watching football or running last-minute errands to cook the big meal, the weather will cooperate with us. It’s dry and seasonable today. We’ll see a lot of sunshine. It’ll be breezy so that’ll add a bit of a chill to the air. High temperatures head for the upper 40s/low 50s.

Tonight, it’ll be cold for MetroWest with temperatures falling into the low 30s. It’ll be cooler tomorrow in the mid/upper 40s. A slight breeze will still be around, once again adding a chill to the air. Luckily, it stays dry for any Black Friday shopping. You might want to wear a coat, or the temps can be your excuse to buy a new one!

A dry cold front drops in late Friday ushering in much colder air overnight into Saturday morning. That cold air is with us all day Saturday. High pressure will also be nearby promoting sunny conditions. Temperatures fall to the teens and only rebound to the 30s. It’ll be slightly better Sunday ahead of rain late Sunday into Monday.

Here’s some fun Thanksgiving weather extremes to share at the dinner table!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black