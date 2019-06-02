Nice Weather Next Couple of Days

Inland areas had nice weather this weekend, while most coastal areas were cool with periods of fog both Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front that produced some downpours and storms clears the region tonight and the entire area will have good weather the next two days.

Monday morning will have cloudy skies early, especially along the South Shore, Cape & the Islands. We quickly clear up and it will be mild with temps between 63-70º. It will also be breezy at times with gusts up to 30 mph. We won’t have that onshore breeze that has kept us cooler at the coast.

Tuesday is dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach close to 70º. It will be a bit unsettled Wednesday and Thursday. We’re not looking at a washout, but we will be mostly cloudy with a few showers.