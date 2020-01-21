Nice Weather Next Few Days

7Weather- The weather pattern is dry the next few days with afternoon highs on the rise. The week started cold in the 20s, but we rebound back into the 40s by Thursday.

You will still need the winter jacket Wednesday morning as temperatures dip down into the single digits and teens once again. The wind will be light, so we won’t be dealing with much of a wind chill.

The afternoon is looking good, especially compared to the last two day. Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s and skies are partly sunny.

Thursday is the pick of the 7-day! A high pressure system keeps us dry and with a mix of sun and clouds. The day starts in the 20s, but then we rebound into the upper 30s to low 40s by lunch time. Highs reach into the mid 40s, putting us 10 degrees above average.

Alright, let’s jump to our next chance of snow. A low pressure system moves into the region late on Saturday, and is in the area through the first part of Sunday. As of now, there’s a good chance that northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire get plowable snow. For everyone else, we’ll have to keep fine tuning the forecast as we get closer to the event. The further south the system is, the better chance of seeing snow. If the low pressure lands right over us, then it will bring in warmer air from the south keeping the precipitation as mainly rain for areas inside of I-495.