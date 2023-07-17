It was a rough day for most of the area on Sunday. Heavy rain led to significant flooding for many across the area as well as some isolated wind damage, including a tornado.

Although it was a very unsettled end to the weekend, nice weather is back in the forecast on Monday behind the storm system!

Temperatures will start in the 70s and quickly warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

With the sunshine, there will also be a hazy sky due to some wildfire smoke returning to the area later in the day.

Most of Tuesday is nice as well, but rain chances return late Tuesday as a cold front approaches the area.