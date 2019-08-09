Nice Weather This Weekend

7Weather- Dry air has moved in, and is here to stay for the weekend!

A weak disturbance is expected to move into the region around lunch time on Saturday, giving us the chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon.

Most of Saturday is dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but there could be a quick, passing shower between 2-6 PM.

That system moves out of here on Sunday, making for a beautiful, sunny day.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s around 9-10 AM on Saturday, and skies are mostly sunny.

Winds pick up around lunch time, and it will be breezy with winds between 10-20 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday is dry and cooler in the morning. Temperatures eventually reach into the low 80s.

It will feel comfy at Fenway the next three games. Temperatures at first pitch will be in the mid and upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.