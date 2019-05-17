Nice Weekend Ahead… 80s in the 7 Day

All’s swell in New England on this Friday morning. The Bruins are heading to the Stanley Cup Final and the weather for the weekend is looking good as milder air returns.

While today is a seasonably mild day with highs near 70, we will track some scattered showers as well. By no means is it a washout, but keep the umbrella handy as they’ll be in and out.

Tomorrow looks fantastic, low 70s and low humidity.

Sunday looks pretty good too. One thing to watch for is the potential for extra clouds Sunday morning and even a passing shower as a warm front lifts through. On the other side of that front, temps jump into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

We’ll bring a surge of milder and muggier air Monday as highs run low to mid 80s. With the warmth, also comes the risk of scattered storms. With strong winds aloft, a few of those storms could be strong, so we’ll keep and eye on it.