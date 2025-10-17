We’ve got a picture-perfect fall weekend ahead the next few days! However, next week does kick off with some rain chances.

First, there will be plenty of sunshine for your Friday after some morning clouds on the Cape. It will be a bit breezy at times, but considering temperatures won’t be overly cold, it won’t be too much of a nuisance.

Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s after morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday morning will be a cold one! Lows will drop to the upper 30s under clear skies. Afternoon highs will be seasonable in the low 60s and the sun will continue to shine! It will be much less windy, too.

The breeze will return on Sunday, with morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Skies will be partly to sunny.

The dry weather ends on Monday.

Showers will be around throughout the day, and the breeze will be too. So I’d grab a rain coat rather than your umbrella. The rain and clouds will keep temperatures mild, with lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 60s.

An isolated shower could linger into early Tuesday morning, but most of Tuesday remains dry. Skies will be partly sunny with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s. Tuesday late evening we can’t rule out some spotty showers.

The next best chance for rain comes on Wednesday with a chance for widely scattered showers. Afternoon highs will reach the low 60s.

These rain chances come after our nor’easter greatly improved out drought situation.

Stay tuned!