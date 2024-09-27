This weekend won’t be a bad one at all for some fall weather activities!

Overnight, we’ll cool down nicely to the 50s under dry skies.

We’ll have a few clouds around for Saturday. Highs will be cooler than Friday, which was unseasonably warm. Expect highs to reach the upper 60s and low 70s. It’ll be cooler at the coast in the mid 60s. While most of us will stay dry, we can’t rule out a spot sprinkle.

Sunday will be even cooler with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. Again, there will be a couple clouds again and we will see some isolated sprinkles.

Overall, it’ll be a great weekend for some baseball.

Monday will be more of the same. Clouds around with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, with coastal temperatures cooler in the mid 60s. Tuesday, we’re down to the mid to upper 60s again with a chance for some night showers. That scattered rain chance continues most of Wednesday with cooler highs in the mid 60s.

We dry out quickly on Thursday, with the sun expected to shine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Friday we stick with the sun and a warm-up to the upper 60s and low 70s.