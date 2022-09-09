7Weather- Both Saturday and Sunday are warm and bright. It’s a great weekend to do something outside, as long as you don’t mind filtered sunshine.

Saturday will have filtered sunshine due to wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Since the smoke is so high up we are not worried about air quality. Expect milky, hazy skies throughout Saturday. Highs reach into the mid 80s inland and in the upper 70s along the coast.

Sunday will have filtered sun due to high, thin clouds, not wildfire smoke. The day starts with temperatures in the low and mid 60s and then we get into the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. Wind is light and clouds increase throughout the day.

It’s a nice beach weekend, as long as you don’t mind the filtered sun. It’s best to stay out of the water. Hurricane Earl is well offshore tomorrow, but we’ll still see some big waves and dangerous rip currents as it passes by far, far away from us. Keep in mind that most beaches don’t have lifeguards anymore.