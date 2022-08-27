7Weather- It won’t be as hot this weekend, but we go back to highs near 90º by Monday.

It’s overall a really nice weekend. It will feel a little muggy today, but it’s not overwhelming humidity. Highs reach into the low 80s inland and an onshore wind keeps the coast cooler in the mid and upper 70s. Wind is light and there will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Expect clouds Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Skies gradually clear throughout the morning and the afternoon has a sun and clouds. It will be slightly less muggy with highs in the low 80s inland. Once again, an onshore wind keeps the coast in the 70s.

Both weekend days are looking good for the beach as long as you don’t mind clouds at times.

We’re back to warmer weather on Monday. It looks dry and mainly sunny with temperatures in the low 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday are also near 90º with an isolated storm in the evening and afternoon.